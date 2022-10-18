BBC celebrates 100 years of broadcasting

The British Broadcasting Corporation is celebrating 100 years of broadcasting on Tuesday, 18 October.

Founded by a group of leading wireless manufacturers in 1922, the BBC went on to launch the world's first-ever regularly scheduled TV service in 1936.

Special programmes will be rolled out to mark its centenary, including a special appearance by King Charles III in an episode of The Repair Shop.

A new commemorative 50p coin will also be introduced by the Royal Mint.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.