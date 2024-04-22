Watch: Huw Edwards’ last BBC appearance before announcing resignation

Huw Edwards’ last appearance on television before announcing his resignation from the BBC was presenting the News at One on 5 July 2023.

The high-profile broadcaster, who announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II live on air, has left the corporation on “medical advice.”

Mr Edwards has been off-air since last July following newspaper reports claiming he paid a young person for sexually explicit images.

His wife Vicky Flind released a statement about her husband last year, revealing he was suffering from severe mental health issues.

“After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors,” a BBC statement said on Monday, 22 April.