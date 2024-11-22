Sir Keir Starmer was confronted by a BBC radio listener who warned him that "elderly people are going to die" following cuts to winter fuel allowance.

BBC Radio Lincolnshire caller Maxine asked the prime minister how he was "going to live" and urged him to back down on the announcement.

Sean Dunderdale told the PM the listener had been wearing extra layers and couldn't put the heating on this week.

Sir Keir pointed the caller, who was not entitled to pension credit, in the direction of the warm homes discount which is available to those who receive the guarantee credit of pension credit or are on a low income and have high energy costs.