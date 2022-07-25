Liz Truss accuses Rishi Sunak of being ‘Project Fear’

Liz Truss accused Rishi Sunak of “scaremongering” and being “project fear” during the first one-on-one debate of the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Referring to the US and Canada, the former chancellor said: “Their mortgage rates are almost 50% higher than mortgage rates in this country because they’re borrowing so much.”

The foreign secretary interjected to say “this is project fear,” and it was “scaremongering.”

Mr Sunak retorted that during the Brexit referendum campaign, “there were only one of us who was on the side of remain and project fear.”

