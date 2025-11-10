Watch: Inside the BBC Trump speech furore that caused two big bosses to quit

This is the clip that led two of the BBC's biggest names to resign.

The broadcaster stands accused of selectively editing a speech made by Donald Trump on the day of the US Capitol attack in an edition of Panorama.

The documentary was broadcast by the BBC the week before last year’s US election, with critics saying it removed a section where the US president said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

The mounting pressure led to the resignations of the BBC’s director general, Tim Davie, and BBC News chief executive Deborah Turness over the weekend.

The BBC’s chairman, Samir Shah, said on Monday (10 November) the corporation would like to “apologise for that error of judgment” over the editing of the speech by Donald Trump for Panorama.