Man invades beauty pageant stage and smashes crown after partner comes in second

A man ran onto the stage and disrupted the crowning of the winner of a Brazil beauty pageant after his partner came in second place.

Matheus Oliveira stormed the stage and smashed the Miss Gay Mato Grosso crown when it was announced that his partner Nathally Becker had lost to Emanuelly Belini.

Nathally Becker was seemingly happy for Emanuelly Belini when the result was announced as both contestants embraced after the result.

However fellow contestants then had to drag Matheus Oliveira off the stage after becoming enraged at his partner’s second-place position.

