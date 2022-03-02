Ben Wallace states Russia ‘will be prosecuted’ if it has committed war crimes

Ben Wallace has claimed Russia will be prosecuted if its found guilty of war crimes, amid its invasion of Ukraine.

The UK’s defence secretary spoke on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, 2 March, and stated: “We will collect a range of evidence of a range of these incidents, catalogue them.

“And when time permits or occasion happens, then if there is enough evidence for a war crime people will be prosecuted.”

He added that this didn’t just apply to political leadership, but to the military leadership too.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.