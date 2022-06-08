A car drove into a group of people in Berlin on Wednesday morning (8 June), killing at least one person, police confirmed to Bild.

The incident occurred in Breitscheidplatz, near the popular Kurfurstendamm shopping boulevard.

Breitscheidplatz was the scene of a terrorist attack in 2016, when a truck deliberately drove into a group of people, killing 11.

Berlin Police said that it was not known if the crash was an accident or intentional and that a suspect was being held at the scene of the crash.

