Protests erupt in Venice against Jeff Bezos wedding bonanza

Hundreds of people marched through Venice's central streets on Saturday in protest of billionaire Jeff Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sánchez.

On Friday, the world’s fourth-richest man and his bride tied the knot in a private ceremony with around 200 celebrity guests on the secluded island of San Giorgio.

The wedding has divided Venice, with activists accusing Bezos of exploiting the city while ordinary residents contend with overtourism and the constant threat of climate-induced flooding.

Protesters from across Italy filled Venice's tiny streets with colourful banners reading “Kisses Yes, Bezos No.”