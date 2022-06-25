Biden signs historic gun bill into law on ‘monumental day’ for US

Joe Biden on Saturday (25 June) signed a historic bipartisan gun bill into law, declaring it a “monumental day” for America.

The first major gun-control legislation passed by Congress in nearly 30 years enhances background checks for buyers under the age of 21 and expands restrictions for people convicted of domestic abuse.

Despite conceding the legislation doesn’t have everything he wanted, Mr Biden suggested the new law will “save lives”.

“I know there’s much more work to do and I’m never going to give up, but this is a monumental day,” the president said.

