Biden announces new climate change measures amid US heat warnings
Joe Biden has announced a series of new measures to tackle climate change, in the same week that millions of Americans faced dangerous heat warnings.
Sweltering temperatures of 38C were recorded in some parts of the US earlier this week, offering a stark reminder of the crisis.
On Wednesday, the president unveiled a $2.3bn (£1.9bn) plan to help build infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather and natural disasters.
Mr Biden however stopped short of formally declaring a climate emergency, which would grant him further powers.
