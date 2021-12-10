Biden's vaccine mandate blocked by US Senate

The US Senate has voted to overturn a vaccine mandate which would require certain businesses to ensure their employees are vaccinated against Covid-19 or consent to regular testing. A bill to reject the president's proposals was backed 52-48 on Wednesday, with two Democrat senators - Joe Manchin and Jon Tester - voting with Republicans to support the motion. While the bill passed the Senate, it is yet to go through the House of Representatives, with Biden confirming that he will veto the bill if it reaches him.

