Biden faces down climate activist hecklers during Arizona speech

Joe Biden faced down heckles from climate protesters as he delivered a speech in Arizona.

As activists in the audience started shouting, the US President said that he would d be happy to meet after he had finished his speech.

The interruption persisted and Biden looked down silently for a few seconds, before saying: “I tell you what, if you shush up I’ll meet with you immediately after this, ok?”

His response was met with cheers and applause from the crowd.

Biden then started his speech, before cracking an off-the-cuff joke about the interruption.

“Democracy is never easy,” he began. “As demonstrated.”