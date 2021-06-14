US President Joe Biden had a senior moment during a G7 press conference on Sunday as he repeatedly confused the Middle Eastern country Syria with the north African nation Libya.

The 78-year-old was speaking about ways of cooperating with Russia, ahead of a meeting this week with the country’s President Vladimir Putin.

“We can work together with Russia, for example in, in Libya,” a stammering Biden said.

The gaffe-prone president’s aides later confirmed it was Syria, the nation where Russia has been involved in a decade-long civil war, that he was referring to.