Watch live as Biden speaks following NATO summit on Ukraine-Russia conflict

Joe Biden is holding a press conference after meeting with Nato and G7 leaders in Brussels.

Biden and other Nato leaders convened on Thursday for back-to-back summits dominated by discussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite not being present himself, Volodymyr Zelensky also addressed the Nato summit via video link, urging more support for his war-torn country.

Nato has agreed to double its defences by moving 40,000 troops to its eastern flank in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The alliance’s secretary-general made the announcement following an historic meeting of leaders in Brussels.

