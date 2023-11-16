Biden says he made clear to Israel occupying Gaza would be ‘big mistake’

US President Joe Biden said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“I made it clear to Israel that I think it’s a big mistake to for them to occupy Gaza,” he said while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, 15 November.

Biden told reporters he was doing everything in his power to free hostages held by the Hamas in Gaza, but that did not mean sending in the US military.