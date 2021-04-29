US President Joe Biden has said America is “in competition with China” to “win the 21st century”, in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday. The joint session, which took place ahead of Biden’s 100th day in office, saw him say that America is “moving forward” but “we can’t stop now”. He added that the US is at “a great inflection point in history” and has to “build back better”. The address, which typically would have taken place in February, had been pushed back to April due to the coronavirus.