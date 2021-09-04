Dramatic footage claims to show a new sighting of Bigfoot.

The video, filmed in Idaho and uploaded to the Nv Tv YouTube channel, suggests that the sighting "simply can't be a man in a suit" for a number of reasons.

They cite the "amount of detail" on the Sasquatch's body and the fact it's "massive in size" as reasons to believe the footage of the infamous creature is real.

However, viewers are not entirely convinced, suggesting in the comments on YouTube that it is another hoax.