Pelosi says Republicans think life begins ‘at candlelight dinner the night before’

Nancy Pelosi drew attention to "conflict" within the Republican party on the issue of abortion in light of Senator Lindsey Graham's introduction of a national abortion ban bill, saying that some parts of the GOP believe that "life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before."

The House Speaker remarked that while some in the party had a hard stance on abortion, there are others who did not want to talk about Mr Graham's bill.

Mr Graham introduced his bill, which would ban abortion across the US after 15 weeks, on Tuesday.

