Billy Porter says Trump would be in jail if he was a black man

Broadway and Pose star Billy Porter has said that if Donald Trump was a black man he would have been in jail by now.

Speaking to Matt Chorley for BBC Newsnight, Porter discussed the re-election of Donald Trump and the challenges faced by Democrats and activism in the United States.

Porter said, “We need to be focused on the fact he’s not in jail… If he was a black man, he would be in jail.”

He also speculated that the re-election of President Trump was a "backlash" to the election of President Obama because “America is a racist country."