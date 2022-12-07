Intertwined hearts sculpture unveiled as HIV and Aids monument in Birmingham

A memorial to remember those who have died from Aids and HIV, and those who are living with them, has been installed in Birmingham.

The 20ft "Red Ribbons" sculpture, featuring two intertwined hearts, has been designed by designed by Garry Jones, who lives with HIV, and created by sculptor Luke Perry.

It stands in Hippodrome Square on Hurst Street, in the city's Gay Village.

"As much as it is a memorial to people that were lost, and how badly treated Aids was, it is indeed a celebration of how far we've come," Perry said.

