Moment attempted kidnapper arrested after trying to snatch baby in pram

An attempted kidnapper tried to snatch a baby girl in a pram away from her mother outside an ice cream shop in Blackpool.

The seven-month-old’s parents were close by when Nicolette Goldrick, 51, of Marton Drive, Blackpool, walked up to the pram wearing sunglasses and a medical-type face mask, removed the brake, and attempted to walk away.

The baby’s parents and passers-by intervened, and the baby did not come to any harm. Goldrick walked away from the scene, and a report was made to the police.

Goldrick returned to the scene hours later and quickly left when the baby’s parents recognised her. She was later located and arrested on suspicion of kidnap. She then spat at police officers and was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Goldrick was charged with attempted abduction and common assault. She pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to twelve months in prison and handed a five-year restraining order at Preston Crown Court.