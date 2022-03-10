TfL worker ‘refuses to guide’ blind woman through London Bridge station

A blind woman has slammed a Transport for London (TfL) staff member who she claims refused to properly guide her on a “chaotic” train platform.

Sassy Wyatt was traveling through London Bridge Station with a fellow visually-impaired friend when the incident happened.

Mrs Wyatt shared the clip on Twitter, claiming the Tfl member gave them unclear instructions to follow him and failed to offer his elbow.

Sassy reached out to TfL following the incident in September and was given a formal apology and was told retraining would be involved.

