Three bodies found and two in hospital after group go missing in Cardiff

Three of a group of five people who went missing after a night out in Cardiff have been found dead by police.

The other two have been brought to hospital with serious injuries, according to Gwent Police.

All five of the group had last been seen in the early hours of Saturday, 4 March, in the Welsh capital.

Police believe the car they were travelling in, found in the St Mellons, had been involved in a crash on the A48.

Four of the casualties were in their 20s, with one man in his early 30s.

