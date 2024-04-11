Former prime minister Boris Johnson has admitted he wrote ‘terrible things’ as a journalist when he was a’massive climate change sceptic.’

He also admitted that during his time as mayor of London and prime minister, he thought ‘it’s possible’ that climate change is ‘a load of nonsense,’ but decided to get behind it.

‘If I am wrong, I haven’t really lost anything,’ he said.

A study in 2021 by Oxford University found a ‘clear’ link between people supporting right-wing political parties and climate change scepticism.

Johnson’s legacy with the conservative party paints a nuanced picture, though, after presiding over the introduction of Net Zero targets.