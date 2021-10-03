Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated this Christmas will be “better than the last” despite ongoing talk of a supply crisis.

“I will make a very confident prediction: This Christmas will be considerably better than the last,” Mr Johnson said.

When the reporter suggested last year was a “low bar”, the PM added that he is not worried about the supply crisis lasting over the festive period.

“It’s going to be much, much better. This country leads the world in logistics and supply chains. Where there are issues that we can help with we will do everything we can to help.”