Angela Rayner believes Boris Johnson is “clinging onto power” after surviving a confidence vote on Monday evening (6 June).

The deputy Labour leader also suggested the prime minister is “taking the public for fools” over the Partygate scandal that led to Tory MPs voting on his future.

“He’s mortally wounded. The problem with Boris Johnson is he thinks the rules don't apply to him,” Ms Rayer said.

“He thinks he didn't lie to the public. It's pretty clear he did and he's just trying to cling onto power.”

