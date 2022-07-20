Sir Lindsay Hoyle paid tribute to Boris Johnson during the outgoing prime minister’s final Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 20 July.

“We’ve been through many dark times within this House, and none more so than through the pandemic and always will be remembered for what this House did and the way [Johnson] conducted those duties,” Sir Lindsay said.

Mr Johnson agreed to step down earlier this month.

The final two candidates out of the remaining three - Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, and Penny Mordaunt - will be chosen on Wednesday.

