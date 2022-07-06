Boris Johnson says ‘some people can’t take their drink’ amid Pincher scandal

Boris Johnson has been accused of minimising sexual assault after appearing to blame predatory behaviour on people "not handling their drink."

Liaison Committee member Caroline Nokes asked if Johnson was presenting alcohol as an excuse for sexual harassment, but the prime minister denied this.

Johnson's government has been overrun with scandal in the last week, after MP Chris Pincher had the Tory whip removed amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Over 30 ministers, including the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, have handed in their resignations.

