Prime minister Boris Johnson has disregarded calls to introduce a windfall tax on energy firms to help ease the spike in gas prices across the UK.

Addressing the Commons today, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned household energy bills could increase by a further £1000 in October, following £700 jump in April.

He called on Mr Johnson to introduce a one-off tax on energy companies, but the prime minister said it would push prices up higher.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.