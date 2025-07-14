Boris Johnson sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ on karaoke as he drinks champagne on holiday in Italy.

The former prime minister is currently on holiday in Capri with his wife Carrie and their children, including two-month-old baby, Poppy.

Mrs Johnson shared footage of the family enjoying their trip on her Instagram page on Saturday (12 July).

Footage has also been shared of Mr Johnson enjoying himself at a local nightclub on Friday night, where he can be seen singing along to the Neil Diamond song with a glass of champagne in his hand.