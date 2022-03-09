Boris Johnson claims ‘the Kremlin has singled out the UK’ for sanctions on Russia

Vladimir Putin has “singled out” the UK as the global leader on sanctions imposed on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister sparked jeers and laughter from the Labour benches at PMQs when he claimed Moscow was particularly angry at Britain because his government was “in the lead” on retaliatory measures.

