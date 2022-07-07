Boris Johnson sacks Michael Gove and vows to stay in No 10 despite cabinet revolt

Boris Johnson dramatically sacked cabinet minister Michael Gove on Wednesday evening (6 July) after rejecting his calls to quit as prime minister.

Mr Johnson met a number of ministers in No 10, where he was told he had lost the confidence of the Tory party and could not continue in office.

However, sources have suggested he will continue to “fight on”, despite the mutiny.

On Thursday morning, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary, became the third cabinet minister to resign, following Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.