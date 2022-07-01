Independent TV

Showing now | News

Boris Johnson awkwardly greeted by Turkish president at Nato summit

00:19

Oliver Browning | 1656595376

Boris Johnson awkwardly greeted by Turkish president at Nato summit

Boris Johnson had an awkward-looking run-in with Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Nato summit earlier this week.

While the UK prime minister was sat at a table, Turkey's president can be seen sneaking up behind him and tapping him on the shoulder.

Mr Johnson appeared a bit taken aback by Mr Erdoğan's greeting, attempting to remove the hand from his back before saying hello.

The pair later had a light-hearted “finger-wagging” match, which saw an amused Joe Biden step in to intervene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:47

Chris Pincher: Tory deputy chief whip resigns over ‘groping’ claims

00:59

PM dismisses Russia's nuclear threats as "sabre-rattling"

00:40

CW Union says BT workers overwhelmingly voted to strike over pay

01:04

Eric Adams blames 'oversaturation of guns' after 20-year-old mother shot dead

Editor's Picks

01:02

World’s deepest shipwreck discovered nearly 7,000m below sea level

19:16

Barrel Children: The families Windrush left behind

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

More Editor's Picks

00:36

‘Mystery rocket’ creates double crater on Moon, Nasa scientists baffled

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

01:12

Bernie Ecclestone says he would ‘take a bullet’ for ‘first class’ Vladimir Putin

00:23

Moment Russian missile hits Ukrainian shopping centre in Kremenchuk

US News

01:20

Trump tried to 'grab wheel' when told he wasn't being taken to Capitol, Jan 6 hearing told

00:48

San Antonio police take three into custody after 46 bodies found in lorry trailer

00:34

Trump was told that supporters at Jan 6 rally had guns and knives, but 'didn't f***ing care', panel hears

01:00

Amtrak derailment: Three killed and dozens injured as passenger train hits dump truck

More US News

01:00

San Antonio: At least 46 bodies found in abandoned truck in Texas, officials say

01:31

Trump said Mike Pence ‘deserves it’ over chants calling for him to be hanged, aide says

01:33

Trump 'threw his lunch against wall' leaving trail of ketchup on Jan 6, former aide tells hearing

00:29

Blinken clarifies US not seeking regime change in Russia after Biden's speech in Poland

Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

06:42

How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics

On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

More On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

00:55

Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of F1’s ‘older voices’ a ‘load of rubbish’, Bernie Ecclestone says

03:19

Wimbledon: Rafa Nadal and British wildcard Katie Boulter win on exciting day

00:42

Former F1 boss Bernie Eccleston ‘surprised’ Hamilton hasn’t ‘brushed aside’ Piquet’s racist comment

03:20

Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray crash out in second-round

More Sport

00:25

Ireland rugby team huddle after losing against the All Blacks in New Zealand

00:46

Caitlyn Jenner says she’s ‘out to protect women in sports’ in transgender row

00:30

Nick Kyrgios explains why he spat towards fan at Wimbledon

03:19

Wimbledon: Serena Williams beaten by Harmony Tan in late-night Centre Court thriller

Climate

01:05

Activist fails to save 600-year-old oak tree after camping in it for two days

01:16

Monster stingray caught in Mekong River stuns scientists with incredible size

00:18

Streets flooded as storm hits France amid heatwave warning

01:05

WWII shipwreck revealed after Italian drought leaves river without water

More Climate

00:39

New Jersey: Huge wildfire rages across 7,000 acres in Wharton State Forest

00:48

Bangladesh flooding victim details ‘disaster’ caused by severe monsoon

07:06

Nepal to move Everest base camp after global warming and human activity make it ‘unsafe’

00:27

Rockslide hits car in Yellowstone National Park

Premier League

00:41

‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United

00:28

Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win

01:05

Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title

01:08

Lampard on the relegation battle

More Premier League

01:00

UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea

01:00

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks

00:24

Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup

00:42

‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans

Culture

01:13

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child

01:46

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite as a divorced couple in Ticket to Paradise

00:25

Machine Gun Kelly smashes glass on his face at Madison Square Garden show

01:14

Keith Lemon shares Celebrity Juice montage after ITV axed show

More Culture

01:08

Jason Donovan teases ‘emotional’ final Neighbours scene with Kylie Minogue

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

00:31

Margot Robbie’s Barbie voice revealed in leaked set video

00:32

Tom Felton blocked from answering JK Rowling question at Harry Potter event

Binge or Bin

10:02

For All Mankind and Love Island | Binge or Bin

09:27

Stranger Things and Borgen: Power & Glory | Binge or Bin

09:51

The Staircase and Conversations With Friends | Binge or Bin

11:48

Tokyo Vice and Barry | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

05:05

Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin

01:27

New trailer for star-packed dramedy ‘Ten Percent’

02:33

Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'

02:49

A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

More Music Box

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

Millennial Love

36:00

Writer Salma El-Wardany discusses the importance of female friendship

02:18

Salma El-Wardany explains why you should ‘date’ your platonic friends

02:07

Writer Salma El-Wardany dicusses why most men are ‘bad men’

48:09

Intimacy coordinator Ita O’Brien on how to choreograph the perfect sex scene

More Millennial Love

02:45

Expert reveals modesty garments actors use during sex scenes

01:24

This is what happens when actors become aroused while filming sex scenes

02:19

Roxie Nafousi discusses tests from the universe, setting boundaries and finding love

00:58

Roxie Nafousi explains how manifesting works to shape your life

Lifestyle

01:08

Love Island star Yewande Biala reveals her dating mishaps

00:54

Love Island’s Yewande Biala opens up about dating as a Black woman

00:36

‘Mystery rocket’ creates double crater on Moon, Nasa scientists baffled

00:58

Mischievous bear breaks into medication bin in Californian town

More Lifestyle

00:41

Man drops £1,000 engagement ring into lake in proposal gone wrong

00:52

Bowel cancer: Dr Hilary explains what to look out for in your poo

01:10

Deborah James had ‘special gift’ to connect with public, says bowel cancer charity boss

01:20

Video shows what a bizarre nuclear-powered ‘flying hotel’ could look like

IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:05

Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in