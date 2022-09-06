Boris Johnson was ‘perhaps the worst PM in our lifetime,’ says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said that Boris Johnson was “perhaps the worst prime minister in our lifetime” and “failed the UK.”

Scotland’s first minister claimed the outgoing premiere “tarnished the office of the prime minister” during his time in the role.

Sturgeon continued to say that Johnson “squandered” his “massive mandate” as he did not have the “application or the commitment” to deliver in the way the public would have expected him to.

Boris Johnson officially offered his resignation to Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle, with successor Liz Truss then sworn in as the new leader.

