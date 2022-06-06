Sajid Javid suggests it’s possible threshold has been reached for no confidence vote

Sajid Javid has suggested it's possible the threshold has been met for a no confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

The health secretary appeared on Sky News on Monday morning (6 June) to suggest that there “may well be” a vote imminently, but that he expects the prime minister to “fight his corner.”

“If this threshold of 54 letters is reached, there will be a confidence vote,” Mr Javid said.

“If there is, the prime minister will fight and stand his corner with a very, very strong case.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.