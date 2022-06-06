Independent TV

Showing now | News

Sajid Javid suggests it’s possible threshold has been reached for no confidence vote

00:53

Oliver Browning | 1654500362

Sajid Javid suggests it’s possible threshold has been reached for no confidence vote

Sajid Javid has suggested it's possible the threshold has been met for a no confidence vote in Boris Johnson.

The health secretary appeared on Sky News on Monday morning (6 June) to suggest that there “may well be” a vote imminently, but that he expects the prime minister to “fight his corner.”

“If this threshold of 54 letters is reached, there will be a confidence vote,” Mr Javid said.

“If there is, the prime minister will fight and stand his corner with a very, very strong case.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

01:18

Putin threatens new strikes if West supplies longer-range missiles to Ukraine

01:02

New US ambassador to Ukraine visits devastated town of Borodyanka

01:07

Several arrested as Hong Kong police restrict public commemoration of Tiananmen Square anniversary

01:12

Sadiq Khan: Platinum jubilee is 'catalyst' of recovery for nation

Editor's Picks

01:59

Platinum jubilee: Best moments of weekend celebrations to mark Queen’s 70-year reign

01:18

Putin threatens new strikes if West supplies longer-range missiles to Ukraine

01:48

Queen Elizabeth appears on balcony at Platinum Jubilee Pageant finale

00:50

Police investigate after gunmen open fire in Philadelphia killing 3 and injuring 11

More Editor's Picks

01:02

New US ambassador to Ukraine visits devastated town of Borodyanka

01:08

Platinum Jubilee Pageant: Queen appears in hologram form inside Gold State Coach

00:42

Platinum Party at the Palace: star-studded concert celebrates jubilee

00:19

Lee Mack makes ad-libbed Boris Johnson Partygate joke during Jubilee concert

US News

00:50

Police investigate after gunmen open fire in Philadelphia killing 3 and injuring 11

01:03

Florida congressman shows off guns during House hearing on gun reform

01:19

'Enough': Biden demands action on gun violence as US schools become 'battlefields'

01:02

Tulsa shooting: Five dead in attack on medical clinic

More US News

01:02

Johnny Depp lawyer claims Heard defamation trial decision is win for ‘truth and justice’

01:24

Johnny Depp’s legal team hug and celebrate after winning defamation case

02:47

Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim

03:05

Watch moment Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

07:07

Can Boris Johnson weather the storm of sleaze allegations?

06:42

How mail-in votes became the key fight in American politics

On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

00:36

Nick Kyrgios reveals how much money he’s lost to fines during tennis career

00:35

Drag racer escapes unscathed after car crashes and bursts into flames

01:39

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma sentenced over Snapchat cat kicking video

01:22

Tearful Oleksandr Zinchenko calls for end to Ukraine war ahead of World Cup play-off

More Sport

01:08

Uefa confirms ‘comprehensive review’ into Champions League final chaos in Paris

01:17

Lester Piggott: legendary jockey and nine-time Derby winner dies aged 86

01:09

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final to win 14th European Cup

02:53

Champions League: Policeman collapses from tear gas as fans struggle to enter stadium

Climate

00:37

Massive rockslide collapses into water at drought-stricken Lake Powell in Arizona

01:05

Dolphin ends up in family’s house after floods in Brazil

00:46

Second osprey chick of the season hatches at Scottish wildlife reserve

01:04

Meet the adorable snow leopard couple who snuggle together every night

More Climate

01:07

Sebastian Vettel questions his own F1 career amid concerns over climate crisis

01:34

Scientists land deepest fish ever caught off Australia coast

00:49

Millionaire mansions burn as wildfire rips through California’s Orange County

01:26

Scientists discover more than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral studied in 2022 was bleached

Premier League

00:28

Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win

01:05

Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title

01:08

Lampard on the relegation battle

01:00

UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea

More Premier League

01:00

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks

00:24

Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup

00:42

‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans

01:38

Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run

Culture

09:27

Stranger Things and Borgen: Power & Glory | Binge or Bin

01:00

Liam Payne claims One Direction was created ‘for me’ as he explains origins of band

01:20

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram speaks out over racist messages

01:09

Ewan McGregor condemns racist abuse sent to Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram

More Culture

00:53

Charles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum Jubilee

00:43

Stranger Things installation appears at Bondi Beach to celebrate season 4 release

00:18

Mona Lisa wiped clean after protester smears cake onto protective screen

01:41

Santa Fe Literary Festival attracts thousands in inaugural year

Binge or Bin

09:27

Stranger Things and Borgen: Power & Glory | Binge or Bin

09:51

The Staircase and Conversations With Friends | Binge or Bin

11:48

Tokyo Vice and Barry | Binge or Bin

05:05

Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

01:27

New trailer for star-packed dramedy ‘Ten Percent’

02:33

Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'

02:49

A Very British Scandal is a suitable 'tribute' to Margaret Campbell

02:29

The Tourist has 'a bit of grit to it' and is perfect for the new year

Music Box

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:43

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

More Music Box

10:32

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:42

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:45

Music Box Session #58: Bess Atwell

09:54

Music Box Session #57: The Snuts

Millennial Love

02:03

Carrie Hope Fletcher talks about her love of tarot reading

02:23

Carrie Hope Fletcher on how the worlds of magical realism and romance fit together

40:59

Carrie Hope Fletcher on loneliness, fantasy, and leaving long-term relationships

03:27

Lalalaletmeexplain details what lovebombing is and how it can affect your relationship

More Millennial Love

01:40

Lalalaletmeexplain on the epiphany of how gender plays a role in inequality within relationships

01:19

Sophia Smith Galer on cyberflashing, catcalling and consent

41:55

Sophia Smith Galer on sex myths, virginity and virility

01:59

Laura Bates discusses how sexual violence affects the everyday lives of women and girls

Lifestyle

01:59

Platinum jubilee: Best moments of weekend celebrations to mark Queen’s 70-year reign

01:45

Queen makes balcony appearance to mark end of platinum jubilee

01:01

Dogs compete in ‘corgi derby’ for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

01:48

Queen Elizabeth appears on balcony at Platinum Jubilee Pageant finale

More Lifestyle

00:27

Princess Eugenie bounces son August during Platinum Jubilee Pageant

01:08

Platinum Jubilee Pageant: Queen appears in hologram form inside Gold State Coach

00:54

Prince Charles pays tribute to the Queen at Jubilee party

00:42

Platinum Party at the Palace: star-studded concert celebrates jubilee

IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:05

Top wireless earbuds 2021: Airpods, Beats & more | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in