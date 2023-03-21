Boris Johnson seen for first time since Partygate defence dossier published

Boris Johnson was seen leaving his home and getting into a car shortly after his Partygate defence dossier was published on Tuesday (21 March).

The former prime minister has accepted that he misled MPs in parliament but insisted his denials were made “in good faith” based on what he “honestly” knew at the time.

In his legal argument, Mr Johnson insisted he was not warned that gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic broke lockdown rules.

He said that after learning they had, he corrected the record at the “earliest opportunity”.

