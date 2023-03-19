Boris Johnson’s defence for partygate questioning is ‘robust’, says Oliver Dowden

Boris Johnson will give a “robust defence” of his actions when he is questioned over allegations he misled Parliament about the Partygate scandal, Oliver Dowden has said.

The former prime minister will submit a written dossier of evidence to MPs at the Privileges Committee as he attempts to save his political career.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said: "He will put forward a robust defence of his conduct, it will then be for the committee to make that determination, and if necessary the House of Commons."

Sign up for our newsletters.