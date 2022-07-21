Boris Johnson’s best PMQs insults following final clash with Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson took part in his final session of PMQs on Wednesday (20 July) ahead of stepping down from the role of prime minister.

His successor - either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss - will be at the dispatch box come September, the next time PMQs takes place.

Whether they can provide as many fireworks as Mr Johnson did every Wednesday during his clashes with Keir Starmer remains to be seen.

Following his final stand in the House of Commons, take a look back at Mr Johnson's best insults at PMQs.

