Boris Johnson offered some advice to his successor in his closing speech during his final Prime Minister’s Questions as the country’s leader.

“Focus on the road ahead, but always remember to check the rear-view mirror,” Johnson said.

Johnson signed off his speech with a Terminator quote: “Hasta la vista, baby.”

Conservative MPs were due to vote in another round of the leadership election on Wednesday.

They will choose the final two candidates out of the remaining three - Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt.

