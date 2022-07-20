Ian Blackford attacked Boris Johnson’s “law breaking” as he traded blows with the outgoing prime minister during his final Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, 20 July.

The SNP leader described Mr Johnson as “shameful, disgraceful, and a complete waste of Scotland’s time.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I think he’s talking a load of tosh.”

Wednesday’s PMQs marked Mr Johnson’s last after he agreed to step down as PM earlier in July.

His final PMQs appearance came hours before Tory MPs were due to vote again in the leadership contest.

