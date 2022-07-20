‘Hasta la vista, baby’: Boris Johnson concludes final PMQs as prime minister

Boris Johnson channelled Arnold Schwarzenegger in his closing speech during his final Prime Minister’s Questions as prime minister on Wednesday, 20 July.

After thanking his colleagues in the House of Commons, the prime minister said: “Mission largely accomplished... hasta la vista, baby.”

Mr Johnson announced that he was to step down as prime minister earlier in July.

His final PMQs appearance as prime minister came just hours before Tory MPs selected the final two candidates in the leadership contest from the three remaining - Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, and Liz Truss.

