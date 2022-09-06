Boris Johnson: Key moments during his time as prime minister

Boris Johnson visited the Queen in Balmoral on Tuesday (6 September) to officially resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom.

This brings an end to his nearly three-year tenure as leader of the Conservative party following a stunning general election victory against Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour in 2019.

Mr Johnson announced his intention to step down in July, once a successor had been elected by fellow Conservative members.

With Liz Truss set to take over from Mr Johnson, The Independent examines the key moments during his time as prime minister.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.