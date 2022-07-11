Thatcher to Johnson: Prime ministerial resignations over the years

Since Margaret Thatcher’s departure in 1990, every British prime minister since has met the same ending; a final goodbye on the lectern, and another resignation noted down in the annals of British history.

Boris Johnson most recently resigned as prime minister after mass ministerial resignations following the Chris Pincher scandal.

A look back at his predecessors sees Johnson fall into a line of former leaders who terminated their time in office for various reasons; low opinion polls, leadership challenges, the European Union (thrice over), and sleaze - to name but a few.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.