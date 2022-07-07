Boris Johnson set to resign as prime minister after mass Tory revolt

Boris Johnson is set to resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom after a mass Tory revolt, which has seen over 55 members of government step down.

Despite vowing to “fight on” just last night, Mr Johnson spoke with the chairman of the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee on Thursday morning and agreed to quit.

An official announcement is expected later today.

It is expected Mr Johnson will attempt to remain in post until a new Tory leader is in place by the party’s annual conference in October, but he could be replaced in a matter of hours.

