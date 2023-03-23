Roles were reversed for a moment on Thursday’s BBC Question Time, with host Fiona Bruce asking the audience a question.

“Let’s have a show of hands shall we? Who believes Boris Johnson was telling the truth yesterday?” she asked, as the cameras turned to the studio audience.

Not a single one of them raised their hand.

Bruce’s question came a day after the former prime minister was grilled by parliament’s Privileges Committee over whether he had intentionally misled MPs over Partygate.

