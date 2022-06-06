Boris Johnson’s anti-corruption tsar has resigned his position, claiming it is “pretty clear” the prime minister broke the ministerial code over the Partygate scandal.

John Penrose also insisted Mr Johnson should step down from his position just hours before the Conservative Party holds a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

“It’s pretty clear that he has broken the ministerial code in a very material way and I’m afraid that’s normally a resignation matter for the minister concerned,” Mr Penrose said.

“Clearly I, as the anti-corruption tsar, cannot carry on in that role.”

