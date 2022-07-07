BBC political editor Chris Mason was speaking live on Radio 4 on Thursday morning (7 July) when he received a call from Downing Street about the prime minister’s resignation.

Mr. Mason said after receiving the call: “The prime minister has agreed to stand down, he has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench of the 1922 Committee.”

After an overwhelming number of MPs and cabinet ministers resigned from government, Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday afternoon in a speech to the country.

