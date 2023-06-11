Johnson ‘taken charge’ by resigning, says ex-PM’s former communications director

Boris Johnson’s resignation shows he has “taken charge,” the former prime minister’s ex-director of communications has said.

Speaking on Sky News, Guto Harri said Mr Johnson had stepped down as an MP on his own terms rather than “being dragged kicking and screaming.”

Mr Johnson resigned on Friday, 9 June, after launching a scathing attack on the Commons Privileges Committee investigation into whether he misled MPs with his assurances over the Partygate scandal.

Longtime allies of the former PM, Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams, announced their resignations shortly afterwards.