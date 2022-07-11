Boris Johnson 'squatting' in Downing Street, says Labour frontbencher

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said Boris Johnson is “squatting” in Downing Street and needs to leave his position “sooner.”

The Labour frontbencher added: “If Conservative MPs don’t make arrangements for him to go, we will look at a confidence’s vote in Parliament.”

The prime minister could remain in office until October, when a new leader would be elected at the Conservative Party conference. Mr Johnson stepped down amid mass resignation of government ministers including Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

